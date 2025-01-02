Blake Whiteheart Injury: Questionable for Week 18

Whiteheart (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Whiteheart was limited in practice all week due to a knee injury he likely picked up during the Browns' Week 17 loss to the Dolphins. With David Njoku (knee) ruled out for Saturday's game, Whiteheart would (if healthy) have the chance to serve as the backup tight end behind Jordan Akins, otherwise Brenden Bates would climb up to the No. 2 role.