Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Blake Whiteheart headshot

Blake Whiteheart Injury: Questionable for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 2:07pm

Whiteheart (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Whiteheart was limited in practice all week due to a knee injury he likely picked up during the Browns' Week 17 loss to the Dolphins. With David Njoku (knee) ruled out for Saturday's game, Whiteheart would (if healthy) have the chance to serve as the backup tight end behind Jordan Akins, otherwise Brenden Bates would climb up to the No. 2 role.

Blake Whiteheart
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now