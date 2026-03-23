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Blake Whiteheart News: Back with Browns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Whiteheart is slated to re-sign with the Browns on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Whiteheart wasn't tendered by Cleveland by the early March deadline, but he's now re-upped with the team. While suiting up for all 17 regular-season contests with the team in 2025, Whiteheart contributed on special teams and as a blocker on offense. He stands to reprise a similar depth role during the 2026 campaign.

Blake Whiteheart
Cleveland Browns
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