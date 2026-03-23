Blake Whiteheart News: Back with Browns
Whiteheart is slated to re-sign with the Browns on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Whiteheart wasn't tendered by Cleveland by the early March deadline, but he's now re-upped with the team. While suiting up for all 17 regular-season contests with the team in 2025, Whiteheart contributed on special teams and as a blocker on offense. He stands to reprise a similar depth role during the 2026 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Whiteheart See More
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage76 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 1878 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips79 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Achane Doubtful, Hampton Out80 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage84 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Whiteheart See More