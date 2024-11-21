Blake Whiteheart News: Elevated for Thursday night

The Browns elevated Whiteheart from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday night's game against the Steelers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

With Geoff Swaim ruled out for Thursday's game due to a concussion, the Browns will replenish their tight end room by elevating Whiteheart. Whiteheart will serve as the Browns' No. 3 tight end behind David Njoku and Jordan Akins.