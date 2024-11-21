Fantasy Football
Blake Whiteheart headshot

Blake Whiteheart News: Elevated for Thursday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

The Browns elevated Whiteheart from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday night's game against the Steelers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

With Geoff Swaim ruled out for Thursday's game due to a concussion, the Browns will replenish their tight end room by elevating Whiteheart. Whiteheart will serve as the Browns' No. 3 tight end behind David Njoku and Jordan Akins.

Blake Whiteheart
Cleveland Browns
