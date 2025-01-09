Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Blake Whiteheart headshot

Blake Whiteheart News: Finishes 2024 with six catches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 6:52am

Whiteheart caught six of nine targets for 51 yards and a touchdown over 11 games for Cleveland in 2024.

Whiteheart typically served as the Browns' No. 2 or 3 tight end when he was active this season, moving up a rung on the depth chart on the occasions starter David Njoku missed time due to injury. The 24-year-old is an exclusive rights free agent this offseason but is likely to be tendered a contract for 2025.

Blake Whiteheart
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now