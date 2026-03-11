Blake Whiteheart headshot

Blake Whiteheart News: Not tendered

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Whiteheart was not tendered by the Browns, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Whiteheart was a restricted free agent but will now enter the pool of unrestricted players able to be signed by any organization. The tight end played in all 17 regular-season games for the Browns in 2025, primarily playing a blocking role for both the offense and special-teams unit. The 25-year-old can be a strong No. 3 tight end for any team looking to build up its offensive trenches.

