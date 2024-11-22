Blake Whiteheart News: One big grab in win

Whiteheart secured his only target for 29 yards in Thursday's 24-19 win over the Steelers in Week 12.

Whiteheart, who was elevated from the practice squad, was surprisingly on the receiving end of Cleveland's longest play. He managed to make a twisting, juggling catch in the snowy conditions on the first play of a drive that led to the Browns taking a lead. Whiteheart was moved to the active roster with Geoff Swaim (concussion) inactive.