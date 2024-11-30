Fantasy Football
Blake Whiteheart News: Signs to active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 12:15pm

The Browns signed Whiteheart from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Whiteheart was on the active roster early in the season before getting waived Oct. 8. He subsequently signed with the team's practice squad and was elevated for last Thursday's Week 12 win over Pittsburgh before reverting back to the practice squad. Whiteheart is now back on the active roster, with fellow tight end Geoff Swaim (concussion) landing on IR in a corresponding move. Over five games this season, Whiteheart has totaled four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.

