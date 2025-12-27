Melton wasn't able to practice at all during Week 17 prep due to an illness, but despite being listed as questionable ahead of the weekend, he'll be available to a Packers offense that will be led by QB Malik Willis (right shoulder\/illness) instead of Jordan Love (left shoulder\/concussion). Melton will be in the mix for snaps and targets alongside WRs Christian Watson (shoulder\/illness), Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden and Dontayvion Wicks with Savion Williams (foot\/illness) inactive.