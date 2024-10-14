Bo Melton News: Chances could increase

Melton had one reception for six yards and two carries for 27 yards in Sunday's 34-13 victory over the Cardinals.

Melton did not do much in the passing game, but he still made an impact in Sunday's contest with runs of 16 and 11 yards. Melton has not had many chances to contribute this season, but with fellow wideouts Jayden Reed (ankle) and Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder) picking up injuries in Week 7, his opportunities could increase in Green Bay's impending matchup with Houston.