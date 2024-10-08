Bo Melton News: Role remains limited

Melton was targeted twice and had one reception for 12 yards in Sunday's 24-19 victory over the Rams.

It was thought that Melton -- who shined late last season -- would get added opportunities with fellow wideouts Christian Watson (ankle) and Romeo Doubs (suspension) out for Week 5, but most of those went to Malik Heath, who got 45 snaps to 29 for Melton. Doubs is due back in Week 6 and Watson may not be far behind, so those who pounced on Melton may want to make another move.