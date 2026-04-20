Bo Melton News: Signs tender with Green Bay

Melton signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Packers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Melton is set to receive $1.145 million in 2026 after playing 16 regular-season contests for the Packers in 2025. The wide receiver and special teams piece suffered a knee injury at the end of the 2025 regular season, but is healthy and ready to go for the start of the 2026 offseason.