Bo Melton headshot

Bo Melton News: Targeted four times

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Melton caught three of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.

Melton played just 16 of the Packers' 63 offensive snaps Sunday, yet he saw a season-high four targets in the contest. The 25-year-old saw increased usage in the passing game against Minnesota with fellow wideout Christian Watson (ankle) inactive. Nonetheless, Melton remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Bears.

Bo Melton
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
