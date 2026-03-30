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Bo Nix Injury: Ahead of schedule, per team owner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Broncos owner Greg Penner said Monday that Nix is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery from right ankle surgery, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Penner said in January that he had "zero concern" about Nix's recovery from a bone break in his right ankle, and the team owner echoed those comments Monday. "He's attacked his recovery in the same way that he attacks preparing for games and has just done a terrific job," Penner said of Nix. "He's ahead of schedule. No concerns at all for OTAs and go forward from there." Denver coach Sean Payton stated in February that he expects Broncos OTAs to start June 1, and Nix is trending toward being ready to participate by that date.

Bo Nix
Denver Broncos
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