Bo Nix headshot

Bo Nix Injury: Has clean-up procedure on ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 6:42pm

During his scheduled re-check last week, Nix underwent what Ian Rapoport of NFL Network describes as a successful and anticipated follow-up clean-up procedure on his ankle.

While Rapoport suggests that the Broncos figure to proceed deliberately with Nix this spring in the wake of the QB's recent procedure, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com notes that Nix is expected to be ready for training camp. Once he's ready to practice fully, Nix will be working with a Denver pass-catching corps that was bolstered by the offseason addition of WR Jaylen Waddle, who arrived via a trade with the Dolphins last month.

Bo Nix
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Nix See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Nix See More
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
32 days ago
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Identifying The Best Stacks By ADP
NFL
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Identifying The Best Stacks By ADP
Author Image
John McKechnie
34 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
53 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
63 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
71 days ago