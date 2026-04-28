Bo Nix Injury: Has clean-up procedure on ankle
During his scheduled re-check last week, Nix underwent what Ian Rapoport of NFL Network describes as a successful and anticipated follow-up clean-up procedure on his ankle.
While Rapoport suggests that the Broncos figure to proceed deliberately with Nix this spring in the wake of the QB's recent procedure, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com notes that Nix is expected to be ready for training camp. Once he's ready to practice fully, Nix will be working with a Denver pass-catching corps that was bolstered by the offseason addition of WR Jaylen Waddle, who arrived via a trade with the Dolphins last month.
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