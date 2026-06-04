Bo Nix Injury: Nearing practice return?
Broncos coach Sean Payton said Thursday that Nix (ankle) has been throwing at OTAs and will resume practicing with teammates at June minicamp, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.
Coming back from a broken ankle suffered during the playoffs, Nix had a minor clean-up procedure in mid-to-late April but still seems to be on track in his recovery. Payton previously mentioned June minicamp as a target date to increase Nix's participation, with the Broncos hoping their starting QB will then be a full participant at the start of training camp in late July. For now, Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger are handling Denver's QB reps while battling for the No. 2 job behind Nix.
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