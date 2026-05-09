Bo Nix Injury: On track for minicamp
Head coach Sean Payton told reporters Saturday that Nix (ankle) will throw during mid-June minicamp and should be at full speed at training camp in July, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Nix continues to progress in his recovery from surgery to repair a broken brone in his right ankle that he underwent in late January. The initial recovery timeline was 12 weeks, but the Broncos won't push the third-year quarterback too much during June's minicamp, with Jarrett Stidham expected to take the majority of snaps at that time, though Nix should be a full go for training camp.
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