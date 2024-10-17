Bo Nix News: Efficient in big win

Nix completed 16 of 26 passes for 164 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed 10 times for 75 yards in the Broncos' 33-10 win over the Saints on Thursday night.

Nix faced a Saints team that was significantly short-handed on offense, so he had the luxury of being able to run a fairly conservative game plan that limited his exposure as a passer. The rookie managed to remain free of turnovers for the fourth time in the last five games, and he connected with six different targets overall. Nix's rush attempts and rushing yards were both new career highs as well, and he appears to be making solid week-to-week progress heading into a favorable Week 8 home matchup against the vulnerable Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 27.