Bo Nix headshot

Bo Nix News: Full participant Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Nix (back) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Nix's return to full participation Friday suggests he isn't in danger of sitting out Monday's game against the Browns after being limited on Thursday's practice estimate. The rookie quarterback confirmed as much himself Friday by stating "I'm good to go," per Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. Barring a setback, Nix won't have an injury designation when the Broncos release their final injury report Saturday.

