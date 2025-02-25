Bo Nix News: Healthy after offseason surgery

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Tuesday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine that Nix has already resumed working out at team facilities without limitations after having undergone a procedure earlier this offseason, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Nix's offseason surgery was unrelated to the back injury he dealt with during the 2024 season, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. As a rookie, the 2024 first-round pick impressed, completing 376 of 567 pass attempts (66 percent) for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while rushing 92 times for 430 yards and four touchdowns. Nix's impressive production on the ground helped bolster him into high-production territory for fantasy purposes, setting the stage for a potential step forward Year 2 as he grows more adept at commanding Payton's offense. The minor procedure Nix underwent after Denver's season ended caused him to miss the Pro Bowl, but he's already resumed working out without limitations and seems fully on track for the start of OTAs.