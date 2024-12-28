Bo Nix News: Impressive Week 17 showing

Nix completed 24 of 31 passes for 219 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Saturday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Bengals. He added seven rushes for 31 yards.

Nix didn't match the exceptional stat line of his counterpart Joe Burrow, but he was impressive in his own right. After struggling to move the offense in the first half, he led a trio of touchdown drives in the final two quarters. The performance was highlighted by a pair of long touchdown passes to Marvin Mims, the first being a 51-yard deep shot and the second coming on a 25-yard desperation heave with only eight seconds remaining in regulation. Nix now has at least three passing scores in three of his last six games after accomplishing that only once in his first 10 games as a pro.