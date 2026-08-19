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Bo Nix News: In line to play in Friday's preseason contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 3:45pm

Coach Sean Payton said Nix is expected to play roughly 14 snaps during Friday's preseason game against the Packers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Nix was rested preseason Week 1 in Atlanta, but he'll see his first game action this week since suffering a broken bone in his right ankle during the Broncos' divisional-round win against the Bills. After undergoing surgery shortly thereafter and another clean-up procedure in April, he took part in mandatory minicamp in June and opened training camp in late July as a full participant. Considering Nix is poised to get a possession or two Friday, he likely will get to work with new WR Jaylen Waddle in a game setting for the first time.

Bo Nix
Denver Broncos
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