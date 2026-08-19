Bo Nix News: In line to play in Friday's preseason contest
Coach Sean Payton said Nix is expected to play roughly 14 snaps during Friday's preseason game against the Packers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Nix was rested preseason Week 1 in Atlanta, but he'll see his first game action this week since suffering a broken bone in his right ankle during the Broncos' divisional-round win against the Bills. After undergoing surgery shortly thereafter and another clean-up procedure in April, he took part in mandatory minicamp in June and opened training camp in late July as a full participant. Considering Nix is poised to get a possession or two Friday, he likely will get to work with new WR Jaylen Waddle in a game setting for the first time.
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