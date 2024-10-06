Bo Nix News: Leads efficient offense

Nix completed 19 of 27 passes for 206 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 34-18 win over the Raiders. He added eight rushes for nine yards and an additional score.

Nix didn't have his best game from a yardage perspective, but his command of the offense looks to remain on the upswing. He averaged 7.6 yards per attempt and completed five passes of at least 20 yards -- both of which marked career bests. After throwing a pair of picks in each of his two games as a pro, Nix now has also started to avoid mistakes with zero turnovers across his last three matchups. While things have improved, he's still not likely to be a consistent source of fantasy points as he has yet to reach 250 passing yards in a game and Sunday's win marked his first effort with multiple passing scores.