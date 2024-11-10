Bo Nix News: Solid showing against tough D

Nix completed 22 of 30 passes for 215 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding three carries for minus-5 yards in the Broncos' 16-14 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Nix hung tough against the defense of the defending champions on their home turf, nearly helping his team pull off a sizable upset. The rookie continued to demonstrate growth as a passer, recording over 20 completions for the second time in the last three games and pushing his passing touchdown total to five over that span with his pair of scoring tosses. Nix connected with Devaugh Vele (six yards) and Courtland Sutton (32 yards) for his pair of TDs, and he helped drive the Broncos a total of 43 yards in 13 plays to position Will Lutz for a potential game-winning field goal that was ultimately blocked. Nix will remain a solid commodity in all fantasy formats going into a favorable Week 11 home match up against the Falcons.