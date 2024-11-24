Fantasy Football
Bo Nix News: Stays hot in win over Raiders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Nix completed 25 of 42 pass attempts for 273 yards and two touchdowns (no turnovers) while rushing for five yards on his only carry in Sunday's 29-19 win over the Raiders.

Nix maintained the momentum from his career-best performance last week with another clean win while throwing multiple touchdown passes. The rookie quarterback has been developing quickly with 11 touchdowns to just one interception over his last five contests. Nix will lead a 7-5 Broncos squad into Week 13 for a home tilt against the Browns on Monday Night Football.

Bo Nix
Denver Broncos
