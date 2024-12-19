Bo Nix News: Strong numbers in loss

Nix completed 29 of 40 passes for 263 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added three rushes for 25 yards in the Broncos' 34-27 loss to the Chargers on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but Denver retained possession.

The rookie turned in yet another impressive performance and did so against a talented defense, bouncing back from having thrown a combined five interceptions over the previous two games. Nix eclipsed 250 passing yards for the fourth time in five games with Thursday's total, one he achieved by connecting with a whopping 10 targets overall. Nix's pair of touchdown passes went to Michael Burton (one yard) and Devaughn Vele (six yards) -- both coming in the second quarter -- and he's now compiled 13 scoring tosses over the last six games. Nix next takes aim at the vulnerable Bengals defense in a Week 17 road matchup on Saturday, Dec. 28.