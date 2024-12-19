Fantasy Football
Bo Nix News: Strong numbers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Nix completed 29 of 40 passes for 263 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added three rushes for 25 yards in the Broncos' 34-27 loss to the Chargers on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but Denver retained possession.

The rookie turned in yet another impressive performance and did so against a talented defense, bouncing back from having thrown a combined five interceptions over the previous two games. Nix eclipsed 250 passing yards for the fourth time in five games with Thursday's total, one he achieved by connecting with a whopping 10 targets overall. Nix's pair of touchdown passes went to Michael Burton (one yard) and Devaughn Vele (six yards) -- both coming in the second quarter -- and he's now compiled 13 scoring tosses over the last six games. Nix next takes aim at the vulnerable Bengals defense in a Week 17 road matchup on Saturday, Dec. 28.

