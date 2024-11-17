Bo Nix News: Throws four TDs in career-best game

Nix completed 28 of 33 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 38-6 win over the Falcons.

Nix set new single-game career highs in passing yards and touchdown passes, as well as completion percentage (85 percent) and passer rating (145). He threw a touchdown pass in each quarter, with a 12-yarder to Nate Adkins in the first, a 12-yarder to Marvin Mims in the second, a seven-yarder to Troy Franklin in the third and a 41-yarder to Lil'Jordan Humphrey in the fourth. Nix's four touchdown passes brought his season total up to 14, which tied the Broncos franchise rookie record set by Marlin Briscoe in 1968. The rookie first-round pick will look to take sole possession of that record during the Broncos' Week 12 trip to Vegas.