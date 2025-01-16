Bobby Brown Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Brown (shoulder) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Brown has opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in Monday's wild-card game against the Vikings. Despite the lack of practice, head coach Sean McVay told reporters after Thursday's session that he expects Brown to play in Sunday's NFC divisional-round game against the Eagles, per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register.