Bobby Brown Injury: Estimated as DNP

Brown (shoulder) was listed as a DNP for Wednesday's walkthrough, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Brown played just 13 defensive snaps and finished with one tackle during the Rams' NFC wild-card win over the Vikings on Monday due to a shoulder injury he suffered in the first half. The Rams will hold their first official practice Thursday, and his participation in that session will provide some clarity on his chances of playing in Sunday's NFC divisional-round clash against the Eagles.