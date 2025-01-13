Bobby Brown Injury: Exits Monday with shoulder injury
Brown is questionable to return to Monday's wild-card game against the Vikings due to a shoulder issue, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Brown departed in the first half, and it's uncertain if he'll be able to return. He had recorded one tackle prior to his exit. Neville Gallimore will likely take on more defensive snaps for as long as Brown remains sidelined.
