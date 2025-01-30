Bobby Brown News: Solid year heading into free agency

Brown recorded 44 tackles and one pass defended across 17 games with the Rams in 2024.

Brown played out the final year of his rookie contract and has progressively seen his role expand each year as a pro. In 2024, he stayed fully healthy for the first time while recording a career-high in snaps (455) and tackles. Brown is a traditional run-stuffing lineman who doesn't offer much as a pass rusher, but he still should be a relatively popular option for teams looking to fortify their defensive line this offseason.