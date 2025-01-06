Bobby Okereke Injury: Dealing with herniated disc

Okereke (back) was given a recovery timeline of 4-6 weeks after sustaining a herniated disc, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Okereke has been out of action since he picked up the injury back in Week 13 at Dallas, so the stated timetable for return would suggest he should be ready to go by OTAs ahead of next season. He projects to be a key contributor for the Giants' defense again in 2025.