Bobby Okereke headshot

Bobby Okereke Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Okereke (back) is sidelined at practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Okereke missed his first game of the 2024 regular season Week 14, and it looks like he could be a candidate to remain sidelined against the Ravens on Sunday. Darius Muasau, who recorded eight tackles (seven solo) in Week 14, will be in line to draw another start versus Baltimore if Okereke can't go.

Bobby Okereke
New York Giants
