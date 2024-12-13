Fantasy Football
Bobby Okereke headshot

Bobby Okereke Injury: Ruled out for Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Okereke (back) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Okereke will miss a second consecutive game due to his lingering back injury. The veteran linebacker had averaged double-digit tackles (10.4) in his prior five appearances, making his absence a significant loss for New York's defense. Darius Muasau will again be the primary beneficiary of increased opportunities with Okoreke sidelined.

Bobby Okereke
New York Giants
