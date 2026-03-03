Bobby Okereke headshot

Bobby Okereke News: Being let go by Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

The Giants are slated to release Okereke, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Per Stapleton, as a result of the looming move the Giants will clear $9 million in salary cap space, with $5.4 million left over in dead money. The inside linebacker, who turns 30 in July, is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he recorded a team-high 143 tackles and two picks in 17 games.

Bobby Okereke
New York Giants
