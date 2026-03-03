Bobby Okereke News: Being let go by Giants

The Giants are slated to release Okereke, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Per Stapleton, as a result of the looming move the Giants will clear $9 million in salary cap space, with $5.4 million left over in dead money. The inside linebacker, who turns 30 in July, is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he recorded a team-high 143 tackles and two picks in 17 games.