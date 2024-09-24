Bobby Wagner: Eight tackles vs. Cincinnati

Wagner tallied eight total tackles in Monday's 38-33 win over the Bengals.

Bobby was the leading tackler for the Commanders on Monday and he played 100 percent of the defensive snaps for a third straight game. He was brought in by head coach Dan Quinn to lead Washington's defense, and he has done so in convincing fashion. Wagner leads the Commanders with 27 total tackles through the first three games of the year, and his 18 solo tackles is tied for 10th-most in the NFL.