Bobby Wagner headshot

Bobby Wagner Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Wagner (ankle) didn't practice Tuesday.

Wagner played every defensive snap in Sunday's wild-card win over the Buccaneers, but he appears to have suffered an ankle injury in the contest. Given what's at stake, it's likely the veteran linebacker will do everything he can to suit up Saturday in the NFC divisional round versus Detroit, though his practice status Wednesday and Thursday should shed light upon whether he's in danger of missing that game. If Wagner were to be unable to suit up against the Lions, Nick Bellore could be asked to step up.

Bobby Wagner
Washington Commanders
