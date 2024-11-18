Bobby Wagner News: Collects eight tackles in loss
Wagner recorded eight tackles (four solo) during Thursday's 26-18 loss at Philadelphia.
Wagner played all 70 of the Commanders' defensive snaps in Week 11, and he tallied seven-plus tackles for the ninth time this season. He's on the precipice of achieving his 13th consecutive season with at least 100 tackles and projects as a high-floor IDP option for Week 12 versus the Cowboys.
