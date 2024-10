Wagner recorded six tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks, and forced a fumble during Washington's win versus Cleveland on Sunday.

Wagner was one of five defenders to sack Deshaun Watson in what was a dominant performance for the defense as a whole. The 2012 first-round pick has now amassed 44 tackles (27 solo), with 2.0 sacks, across his first five games with the Commanders.