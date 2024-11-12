Fantasy Football
Bobby Wagner News: Seven tackles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Wagner recorded seven total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Steelers.

Wagner was able to reach seven tackles for the third game in a row, finishing tied for third on the team in stops versus Pittsburgh. The linebacker has produced at least seven tackles in eight of 10 games this season and he's now up to 83 total tackles (47 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed in 2024.

Bobby Wagner
Washington Commanders
