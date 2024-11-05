Fantasy Football
Bobby Wagner News: Tacks on another seven stops

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 5:47pm

Wagner posted seven tackles (three solo) and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.

Wagner led the league in tackles last season but ranks 13th this year with 76 through nine games, trailing far behind the leader, Colts LB Zaire Franklin. Nevertheless, Wagner will comfortably surpass 100 tackles for the 13th time in his career as long as he stays healthy, and he continues to be a must-start IDP option down the stretch.

Bobby Wagner
Washington Commanders
