Boogie Basham headshot

Boogie Basham News: Inks with Commanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Basham was signed by the Commanders on Monday.

The Commanders added some veteran edge depth Monday with Basham joining the team. Basham played in three games with the Panthers last season and hasn't played more than five games in a season since 2023.

Boogie Basham
Washington Commanders
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