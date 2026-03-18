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Boston Scott News: Announces retirement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Scott announced his retirement from the NFL via his personal social media accounts Wednesday.

Scott last suited up for NFL action in 2013, when he appeared in 15 regular-season games with the Eagles. A 2018 sixth-round pick, Scott played six seasons with the Eagles and also spent time on the practice squads of the Saints, Rams and Steelers.

Boston Scott
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