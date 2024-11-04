Boston Scott News: Back to full health
Scott is back in playing shape after rehabbing a partial meniscus tear he sustained before the start of the regular season, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.
Scott's first stop as he searches for a new opportunity will be New Orleans, where he has an upcoming workout. With Kendre Miller (hamstring) recently having been sent to injured reserve, it makes sense that the Saints are exploring their options at running back.
Boston Scott
Free Agent
