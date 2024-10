Mafe (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the 49ers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Wednesday that he expects Mafe to play in Week 6's divisional matchup despite his questionable designation, per Dugar. However, if Mafe is unable to suit up for the third consecutive time Thursday night, expect Trevis Gipson to see increased work with Seattle's first-team defense.