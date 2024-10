Mafe (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Mafe upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to limited participation Thursday, so it appears he could be trending toward suiting up in Week 5. However, if the 25-year-old linebacker isn't past his knee issue by the time of Sunday's contest, expect Dre'Mont Jones to see increased snaps with the Seahawks' first-team defense.