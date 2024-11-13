Fantasy Football
Boye Mafe headshot

Boye Mafe Injury: Limited to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Mafe (knee) was a limited participant at the Seahawks' practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Mafe has been dealing with a knee issue for multiple months and the team continues to operate with caution surrounding the injury. The linebacker has played in each of the team's last four games, racking up 10 total tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also forcing a fumble over that stretch. Mafe's participation at Thursday's practice session will provide more clarity for his availability for Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.

Boye Mafe
Seattle Seahawks
