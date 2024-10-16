Boye Mafe Injury: Still working through knee injury

Mafe (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Mafe returned from a two-game absence to suit up against the 49ers in Week 6, during which he logged four tackles (three solo) while playing a season-low 22 defensive snaps. Mafe may operate on a snap count Sunday against the Falcons, which would mean more opportunities for Dre'Mont Jones to play with the Seahawks' first-team defense.