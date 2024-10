Mafe (knee) is active for Thursday's contest against the 49ers.

Mafe will make his return to the field after missing the team's last two games while nursing a knee injury. The 25-year-old will likely return to his starting role at strongside linebacker versus San Francisco. Over three games this season, Mafe has compiled 13 total tackles (nine solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also notching a pass defensed.