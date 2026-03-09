Boye Mafe News: Gets $60 million from Cincy
Mafe agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Mafe can make his deal official when the new league year begins Wednesday. He worked in a depth role for the Seahawks during their Super Bowl-winning 2025 campaign, starting only four of 17 regular-season playoff games and none of Seattle's three playoff games. Seattle's second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has made 34 regular-season starts.
