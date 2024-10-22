Boye Mafe News: Notches sack in win

Mafe recorded three total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, while forcing a fumble in Sunday's 34-14 win over Atlanta.

Mafe provided quite the highlight play early in the fourth quarter, stripping quarterback Kirk Cousins on a sack. Teammate Derick Hall returned the fumble for a touchdown, giving Seattle a 31-14 lead. Through five games this season, Mafe has compiled 20 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, while forcing a fumble and notching a pass defensed.